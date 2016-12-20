Valley air district seeks Merced County advisory group member

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is accepting applications to fill open seats on its Environmental Justice Advisory Group.
The 13-member group has two vacancies, one to represent Merced County at large and another to represent Madera County at large, the district said in a statement Tuesday.
As part of the district’s commitment to integrating environmental justice principles and goals into its programs, policies and activities, it looks to the advisory group for advice and guidance. By doing so, “the district ensures all San Joaquin Valley residents benefit from healthier air,” it said.
To qualify, applicants must live in the San Joaquin Valley and have experience and interest in air-quality issues and in representing ethnic and low-income communities, it said.
Applications can be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 13 to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, CA 93726.
For more information about the air district or to request an application, call a regional office: in Fresno, 559-230-6000; in Bakersfield, 661-392-5500; and in Modesto, 209-557-6400.
Comments