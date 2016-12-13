Merced College board taps Vice President Chris Vitelli as next leader

Chris Vitelli, Merced College’s vice president of student services, was named Tuesday as the next president of the school, capping a year that has been troubled by internal disputes at the campus and unanswered questions about the departure of its last leader.
The Merced College Board of Trustees selected Vitelli by a unanimous vote, choosing the graduate of Harvard and the University of Florida over four other finalists. Brian Ellison, the college’s vice president of instruction, was the other local contender. The three other finalists were Matthew Wetstein, vice president of instruction and planning at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton; Sean Hancock, vice president of instruction and student services at Palo Verde College in Blythe; and Orinthia T. Montague, vice president of student affairs at Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minn.
A crowd gathered at the college for the board’s meeting cheered when Vitelli’s name was announced.
“We need to get behind him so we can move this college forward for one reason and that’s the students,” said trustee Joe Gutierrez, who was named the new president of the board.
As college president, Vitelli will succeed Ron Taylor, who was placed on paid leave in January without explanation from the board and later retired. Susan Walsh, the director of the Learning Resource Center, has filled in as president since Taylor’s departure.
During public forums with the candidates in October, Vitelli said he would work to involve different parts of the college in the decision-making process.
“We need to restore the sense of shared governance at this college,” he said in response to a question at one forum. “Any decision, big or small, we should have faculty at the table.”
Vitelli said he would be straight-forward and conscientious in negotiations.
“As a president, I would never negotiate in public or surprise the union,” he said. He emphasized the importance of bargaining behind closed doors to build respect, trust and transparency while negotiating agreements.
Vitelli was hired as vice president of student services in 2014, after serving as dean of instruction at Sonora’s Columbia College. Previously, Vitelli had been the director of business, industry and community services at Merced College and served as director of student services and academic support services at the University of Florida.
Merced College, a campus of nearly 4,200 full-time students in Merced and Los Banos, has endured a rocky year, with faculty leaders often clashing with administrators, including over an effort to call a no-confidence vote on the college’s administration in October. The faculty union also criticized the removal of two faculty members from the 22-member panel convened to select the new president, purportedly because of their perceived inability to be impartial.
Walsh also was embroiled in a clash with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, which until this summer had led security at the campus. The former college police chief, Sheriff’s Sgt. Vince Gallagher, told the Merced Sun-Star he was asked to search for fingerprints on an anonymous letter that was disparaging of college leaders and that Walsh had pressured him to arrest a trustee thought to have recorded a closed-session meeting.
Walsh denied the allegations and the college severed its relationship with the Sheriff’s Office, contracting instead with the Merced Police Department.
Faculty leaders have expressed concern that a lack of communication by administrators could put the college’s accreditation at risk. The college emerged from “accreditation warning” status in 2013. Merced College had to show its plans for improvement in five areas, including communications, to get approval from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. It also called for training for the school’s board of trustees.
The board itself is being reshaped as a result of recent elections. Two of the seven members failed to win reelection, with teacher Gary Arzamendi and retired college instructor Wayne Hicks losing to realtor Ernie Ochoa and attorney Carmen Ramirez, respectively.
Walsh has said she intends to retire after the next president comes on board.
The new president is scheduled to begin his term in January, according to a timeline posted by the college. No information about when Vitelli would start his new role, or his salary, were immediately released. In 2015, Vitelli earned $186,728 in pay and benefits, according to Transparent California, a watchdog website. Prior to his retirement, Taylor earned $265,206 in annual pay and benefits, according to the site.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
