Around Los Banos (10/20/2017)

Charleston Elementary Pumpkin Patch
Charleston Elementary will host a public pumpkin patch this month at Toscano RV in Los Banos opens Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event benefits Charleston Elementary to help supply the school with supplies, materials and technology. For more information, call LeAne Santos-Sousa at 209-587-0958.
Open Mic Nite
The monthly Los Banos Open Mic Nite is today at 830 I St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Soda, coffee and food are available for purchase, and patrons can bring their own wine or beer.
Weigh in on your roads
The Merced County Association of Governments is holding three workshops to discuss transportation investments, air quality, traffic and quality of life. The workshops will be held 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the City of Los Banos Council Chambers at 520 J St. in Los Banos, Wednesday in the City of Livingston Council Chambers at 1416 C St. in Livingston, and Nov. 2 in the City of Merced City Council Chambers at 678 W. 18th St. in Merced.
Peace march
The Valley Crisis Center is holding a “Peace for Families” march on Thursday in Los Banos. The march will start 5:30 p.m. at Pacheco Park and end at the Los Banos Community Center.
Hunting and Fishing Show
A hunting and fishing collectibles shot is set for Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Sportman’s Club, 13989 Mercey Springs Rd, Los Banos. For more information, call 559-259-5755.
Veterans Parade
The annual Los Banos Veterans Parade will start at 11 a.m., Nov. 4, in downtown Los Banos.
