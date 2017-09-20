Around the Region (09/22/2017)

Free Family Concert is Los Banos
Walmart, the Los Banos arts council and the City of Los Banos will host a free family concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Henry Miller Plaza, Sixth and H streets in Los Banos. For more information call 209-826-6132.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Valley Crisis Center will host Domestic Violence Awareness Month marches at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Courthouse Park, 21st and N streets, in Merced and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Pacheco Park, Highway 152 and Seventh Street, in Los Banos. For more information, call 209-725-7900.
New Beginnings Fundraiser
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is hosting “Grillin’ 4-A-Cause,” a barbecue fundraiser dinner on Sept. 30, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Red Barn in Winton. The menu includes barbecue ribs, chicken, corn-on-the-cob and three sides. Entertainment includes fiddlers, auctions and raffles. Tickets are $50 each and can be obtained at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, Valley Animal Hospital at 58 W. 16th St., Merced, Santa Fe Pet Hospital at 3113 N. Beachwood or online on Facebook. All proceeds will be used for medical expenses and the transportation of animals to no-kill rescues. For more information call 209-769-8953.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston will host its annual Sweet Potato Festival Sept. 22 – 24 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. The Recreation Department is looking for vendors and volunteers. Visit www.livingstoncity.com for a schedule of events. Call 209-394-8830 for more information.
Nominations for Man/Woman of the Year
The Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public to submit nominations for Man and Woman of the Year. The award will be presented at their 2017 Installation and Awards Dinner on Oct. 6 at Gateway Gardens, 800 W. 18th St., Merced. To request a nomination form contact their MCHCC office at info@mercedhcc.com or 209-384-9537.
Free YARTS days
Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) will provide free transit service to Yosemite National Park on all free National Park Service gate days for the next three years, officials said. The first free service days are Nov. 11 and 12. Free service events will be posted on the YARTS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rideyarts and at www.yarts.com.
