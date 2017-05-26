Los Banos events (05/26/2017)

Memorial Day service
The American Legion Post 166, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2487 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 are honoring deceased veterans 9:30 a.m. Memorial Day Monday at the Los Banos District Cemetery, 16575 S. Center Ave. The memorial service will consist of brief speeches and a presentation of memorial symbols at the flag pole. Friends and neighbors are invited to bring a folding chair and join in the ceremony. For more information, contact Jim Valentine of the VFW at 209-769-6703.
City Council meeting
The Los Banos City Council will hold an adjourned meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a 2017-2018 fiscal year budget workshop. The meeting will be held in the City Hall Council Chambers, 520 J St.
Sober Grad night
The Los Banos PAL is sponsoring the 2017 Sober Graduation event for Los Banos, Pacheco and San Luis High School seniors Friday, June 2, at Aqua Entertainment Center, 923 W. Pacheco Blvd. The 35th annual event runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and is geared to offering an alternative graduation afterparty to provide a safe environment while celebrating with classes. After a $5 per person entrance fee, the fun includes unlimited bowling, laser tag, dancing, prizes and a deejay. A Mexican food truck will provide free food, and the PAL will raffle off prizes, including iPads, TVs and laptop computers. Los Banos PAL also is asking the community for help with donations and volunteers to chaperone the event, especially from 1 to 4 a.m. For more information, contact Officer Noah Jones at 209-827-0603.
LBUSD meeting
The next Los Banos Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting will be held 7 p.m. June 8 in the City Hall Council Chambers at 520 J St.
Shoe drive for developing countries
Lighthouse Baptist Church in Los Banos is conducting a shoe drive that will end June 24. The shoes collected will be purchased by Funds2Orgs, which will distribute the shoes to micro-enterprises in developing nations such as Haiti, Honduras and other Central American and African nations. Proceeds from the shoe sales will help fund the church’s children’s summer camp. Anyone can donate gently worn, used or new shoes to the church at 110 Mercey Springs Road, Baker Supplies and Repair at 1576 E. Pacheco Blvd., or JC’s Pure Water at 921 W. Pacheco Blvd.
Kids lifeguard training offered
California State Parks is offering lifeguard training to boys and girls ages 9 through 14 at the San Luis Reservoir. The San Luis Reservoir Junior Lifeguard Program is a three-week, $280 course running from July 10-28. It includes training on CPR, first aid, basic open water rescue techniques and life-guarding procedures, as well as park entry. Tryouts are Saturdays in May. Visit www.parks.ca.gov/sl
rjuniorlifeguards or call 209-826-1197 for more information.
