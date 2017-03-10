Los Banos events (03/10/2017)

Cancer survivors’ breakfast
The Los Banos Relay for Life’s annual cancer Survivor Breakfast is Saturday at United Methodist Church. The breakfast, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 11, honors cancer survivors in the community as a prelude to the annual Relay for Life on June 17-18. All cancer survivors and one caregiver per survivor are free. Family and friends can dine in or get take-out meals for $5 each. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Paint for the kids
Segmented Art and Mothers of Preschoolers are teaming for a painting class Saturday to help raise money for Los Banos community kids. The event is being held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Oasis Community Center, 1005 I St. Tickets are available for $30 at mopspaintparty.bpt.me.
Blood drive
Central California Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1826 S. Center St. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. The blood center recommends eating a good meal and drinking water before coming.
Open Mic Nite
The first anniversary show of the Open Mic Nite in Los Banos will be held March 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at the Ted Falasco Arts Center on the corner of Fifth and K streets. Entry tickets are $5 per person. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own beer, wine or soda and snacks. Performers wanting to participate should call Rhonda Lowe at 209-704-4384.
Girls Conference
The fifth annual “Dream it – Be it” Girls Conference by Soroptimists International of Los Banos will start at 10 a.m. March 18 at Los Banos Junior High School. The event is a master program for young women in seventh and eighth grades, giving them life skills to help with healthy lifestyles, good self-esteem, goal setting, healthy relationships, bullying prevention, eating habits and self-defense. Contact a school representative for reservation only.
Crab feed
The Los Banos Rotary Club’s 18th annual Crab Feed Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. March 31 at the Los Banos Fairgrounds. At $55 per ticket, dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Raffle and door prizes will also be available. Proceeds will go to local scholarships and education, health, hunger and humanitarian projects. Call 209-704-3831 or 209-704-0014 for tickets.
‘The Bus’ public meetings
Merced County’s public transportation authorities are holding a public input meeting from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 10 at the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St. The goal of the meeting is to receive testimony from local residents on unmet transit needs. Public meetings will also be held April 4 in the Atwater Council Chambers, and April 6 in the Merced Council Chambers.
