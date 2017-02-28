Los Banos events (03/03/2017)

Arbor Day breakfast, planting
The Los Banos Milliken Museum Society is hosting its annual Arbor Day Breakfast for 2017 on Friday morning at the Miller and Lux Building, 830 Sixth St. The breakfast runs from 7 to 10 a.m. An $8 donation is appreciated. Tree planting will take place later in the afternoon.
Cancer survivors’ breakfast
The Los Banos Relay for Life’s annual cancer Survivor Breakfast is March 11 at United Methodist Church. The breakfast, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 11, honors cancer survivors in the community as a prelude to the annual Relay for Life on June 17-18. All cancer survivors and one caregiver per survivor are free. Family and friends can dine in or get take-out meals for $5 each. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Paint for the kids
Segmented Art and Mothers of Preschoolers are teaming for a painting class March 11 to help raise money for Los Banos community kids. The event is being held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Oasis Community Center, 1005 I St. Tickets are available for $30 at mopspaintparty.bpt.me.
Blood drive
Central California Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. March 16 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1826 S. Center St. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. The blood center recommends eating a good meal and drinking water before coming.
Girls conference
The fifth annual “Dream it – Be it” Girls Conference by Soroptimists International of Los Banos will start at 8 a.m. March 18 at Los Banos Junior High School. The daylong event is a master program for young women, giving them life skills to help with healthy lifestyles, good self-esteem, goal setting, healthy relationships, bullying prevention, eating habits and self-defense. Contact DJ at 209-587-1605 for more information or to donate.
Crab feed
The Los Banos Rotary Club’s 18th annual Crab Feed Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. March 31 at the Los Banos Fairgrounds. At $55 per ticket, dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Raffle and door prizes will also be available. Proceeds will go to local scholarships and education, health, hunger and humanitarian projects. Call 209-704-3831 or 209-704-0014 for tickets.
To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker with event details at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.
