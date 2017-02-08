Upcoming events in Los Banos (02/10/2017)

Antsy McClain and the Trailer Park Troubadours
The Los Banos Arts Council will present Antsy McClain and the Trailer Park Troubadours at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center. Advance tickets are $25 or $30 on the day of the show. For more information, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048.
Fundraising for Central Valley Honor Flight
The Los Banos Ag Boosters will host a fundraising dinner with the assistance of the Los Banos VFW Post No. 2487 and American Legion Post No. 166, with all the proceeds being donated to the Central Valley Honor Flight. Their goal is to sell 3,000 tickets at $10 each to raise $30,000. Their fundraising rigatoni drive-thru dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 615 E St., Los Banos. For more information, call Don Baker at 209-617-6608. Donation appreciated.
Mature Driver Improvement Class
The Merced College Office of Continuing Education offers “Mature Driver Improvement” noncredit classes for community residents over the age of 55. There is no cost to attend. Classes are held Feb. 24 at the Merced College Educational Center, Merced, and March 10 at the Merced College Los Banos campus. To reserve you seat, call 209-381-6540.
Italian Catholic Federation BBQ Chicken and Polenta Dinner
The annual BBQ Chicken and Polenta Dinner will be Feb. 25 at DES Hall, 1155 West I St. Tickets are $15 each for half-chicken, polenta with sauce, salad, a cannoli for dessert with dine-in or a cookie with drive-thru. Drive-thru dinner is from 4 to 5:00 p.m.. Traditional sit-down dinner 6 to 7:30 p.m. Proceeds fund local scholarships and to the Cooley’s Anemia Foundation, and catholic charities. Tickets may be purchased from Terri Post at 209-617-0063 or Cathy Caropreso at 209-826-2791 or 209-617-5230. Or contact any ICF member.
Refuge semicentennial events
The San Luis National Wildlife Refuge is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a slate of events in February.
A planting day that was set for Saturday at the refuge has been canceled due to rain, but the refuge still is offering an Elk Tour instead. This outdoor activity will require appropriate attire. Meet in the visitor’s center, 7376 S. Wolfsen Rd, Los Banos, at 9 a.m. The tour lasts about two hours. No advanced sign-up is necessary.
At 9 a.m. on Feb. 18 in the visitor center multi-purpose room, learn about the 100-year-old Migratory Bird Treaty, the role the refuge has played in conservation efforts and more. After that, visitors can join staff for a drive along the waterfowl auto tour route. No advanced sign-up is necessary.
A Tule Elk tour will be given at 9 a.m. Feb. 25. Visitors can learn all about the Tule Elks’ rebound from extinction and more. No advanced sign-up is necessary. Meet in the visitor’s center.
Reservoir boat tour
The San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area will hold a “Path of the Padres” hike and boat tour from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 19 through April 8 at the Los Banos Creek reservoir boat launch ramp. The tour will teach about the Spanish missionaries, Californios, gold miners, Portuguese ranchers, Basque sheep herders and the Yokuts. The tour begins with a boat ride and includes a moderately strenuous four-mile, five-hour hike. The fee is $20 per person, which includes the park entry fee. Call 209-826-1197 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for reservations.
Free adult English classes
The Merced College Los Banos Campus and Los Banos Unified School District are currently holding free English classes for adults through May 26. Classes are weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the college campus, 22240 Highway 152; and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays at Los Banos High School, 1966 S. 11th St. Classes started Jan. 17, but people still are welcome to register in-class.
