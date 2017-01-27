Upcoming events in Los Banos (01/27/2017)

Free adult English classes
The Merced College Los Banos Campus and Los Banos Unified School District are currently holding free English classes for adults through May 26. Classes are weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the college campus, 22240 Highway 152; and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays at Los Banos High School, 1966 S. 11th St. Classes started Jan. 17, but people still are welcome to register in-class.
Teacher job fair
The Los Banos Unified School District is holding a job fair seeking science, English, math and K-6 classroom teachers for the 2017-2018 school year on Saturday in the multipurpose room of Creekside Junior High, 1401 Prairie Springs Road in Los Banos. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Prospective teachers are invited to bring a résumé, transcripts, copies of credentials and three letters of recommendation. Applicants will be interviewed by an assistant superintendent.
Rural health clinic opening
The Sutter Health Memorial Hospital Los Banos Rural Health Clinic’s grand opening is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 1253 W. I St. RSVP no later than Thursday to Margie Lagmay at LagmayM@sutterhealth.org.
County cleanup
The Merced County Department of Public Works along with municipal advisory councils have released their schedule of cleanup days that allow local residents to dispose of tires, appliances and other common throwaway items for a reduced rate. On the Westside, the cleanups will be in Stevinson on Feb. 4 at Highway 165 south of Highway 140, Santa Nella on March 4 at West Comet Road and Venus Circle and South Dos Palos on April 8 at Reynolds and Shain Road. The cleanup days will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
Refuge semicentennial events
The San Luis National Wildlife Refuge is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a slate of events in February.
At 9 a.m. Feb. 4 at the visitor center, 7376 S. Wolfsen Road, refuge staff will present the history of the refuge and lead a birdwatch on the Tule Elk tour route. No advanced sign-up is necessary.
On Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. visitors can learn about and help plant a new pollinator garden to attract pollinator birds and insects to the refuge. This outdoor activity will require appropriate attire. Meet in the visitor’s center. No advanced sign-up is necessary.
At 9 a.m. on Feb. 18 in the visitor center multi-purpose room, learn about the 100-year-old Migratory Bird Treaty, the role the refuge has played in conservation efforts and more. After that, visitors can join staff for a drive along the waterfowl auto tour route. No advanced sign-up is necessary.
A Tule Elk tour will be given at 9 a.m. Feb. 25. Visitors can learn all about the Tule Elks’ rebound from extinction and more. No advanced sign-up is necessary. Meet in the visitor’s center.
Reservoir boat tour
The San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area will hold a “Path of the Padres” hike and bout tour from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 19 through April 8 at the Los Banos Creek reservoir boat launch ramp. The tour will teach about the Spanish missionaries, Californios, gold miners, Portuguese ranchers, Basque sheep herders and the Yokuts. The tour begins with a boat ride and includes a moderately strenuous four-mile, five-hour hike. The fee is $20 per person, which includes the park entry fee. Call 209-826-1197 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for reservations.
Spring Fair entry deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, being held May 3-7, have been set. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Go to www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.
