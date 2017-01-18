Upcoming events in Los Banos (01/20/2017)

Open mic night
The Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., is opening its doors for an open mic night at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The cover charge is $5 for all ages, and the event is bring your own wine, beer or soda. Singers, musicians, dramatists and comedians are invited. Interested parties can call 209-704-4384.
Blood drive
A “bloodmobile” will be on site at Black Bear Diner, 955 W. Pacheco Blvd., to take blood donations from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Blood donors will receive a free individual pie or cobbler, courtesy of the restaurant, and a grocery tote bag by the Central California Blood Center. Donors will also be given a coupon book with discounts for local businesses and restaurants. Donors should weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be at least 16 years old. Donors are advised to eat and drink well within the four hours before donating blood. For more information, contact David Alvarez at 209-826-2616.
Frank Wiens concert
Nationally renowned pianist Frank Wiens is performing at the Ted Falasco Arts Center Saturday. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $30.
Seventh annual Empty Bowls event
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. It is organized by the Los Banos Rotary Club in partnership with the Los Banos Arts Council and Los Banos Unified School District.
For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors are encouraged to choose a hand-made ceramic bowl created by high school students and community members to receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Tickets may be purchased by calling 209-704-3831.
Drive-thru dinner
The Los Banos High School Choir is holding its annual drive-thru dinner event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school. Tickets are $10 each for a half-chicken, rice, beans and tortilla prepared by the Los Banos Fire Department. Proceeds will go to fund the choir’s trip to the Central Coast Choir Festival in March.
Rural health clinic opening
The Sutter Health Memorial Hospital Los Banos Rural Health Clinic’s grand opening is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at 1253 W. I St. RSVP no later than Thursday to Margie Lagmay at LagmayM@sutterhealth.org.
Teacher job fair
The Los Banos Unified School District is holding a job fair seeking science, English, math and K-6 classroom teachers for the 2017-2018 school year on Jan. 28 in the multipurpose room of Creekside Junior High, 1401 Prairie Springs Road in Los Banos. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Prospective teachers are invited to bring a résumé, transcripts, copies of credentials and three letters of recommendation. Applicants will be interviewed by an assistant superintendent.
Spring Fair entry deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, being held May 3-7, have been set. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Go to www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
