Upcoming events in Los Banos (01/13/2017)

MLK Jr. Day march
The annual Los Banos Martin Luther King Jr. Day March will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday at City Hall, 520 J St. The march will lead to Bethel Community Church at 415 I St., where there will be a program with music, speeches and more.
MLK Jr. Day closure
The city of Los Banos offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Anti-bullying event
Youth speaker Josh Drean will present “Defeat Bullying Positively” at Parent’s Night starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pacheco High School Theater, 200 Ward Road.
Seventh annual Empty Bowls event
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. It is organized by the Los Banos Rotary Club in partnership with the Los Banos Arts Council and Los Banos Unified School District.
For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors are encouraged to choose a hand-made ceramic bowl created by high school students and community members to receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Tickets may be purchased by calling 209-704-3831.
Teacher job fair
The Los Banos Unified School District is holding a job fair seeking science, English, math and K-6 classroom teachers for the 2017-2018 school year on Jan. 28 in the multipurpose room of Creekside Junior High, 1401 Prairie Springs Road in Los Banos. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Prospective teachers are invited to bring a résumé, transcripts, copies of credentials and three letters of recommendation. Applicants will be interviewed by an assistant superintendent.
Spring Fair entry deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, being held May 3-7, have been set. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Go to www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
