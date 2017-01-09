Upcoming events in Los Banos (01/06/2017)

Spring Fair entry deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, being held May 3-7, have been set. The first deadline – Tuesday – is for club steers and replacement heifers. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Go to www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
Henry Miller play at Green Valley Charter
The fourth-, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-graders at Green Valley Charter School will perform “Henry Miller and the Dream of the San Joaquin,” Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 13, at Pacheco High School. The play performances will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
MLK Jr. Day closure
The city of Los Banos offices will be closed Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Anti-bullying event
Youth speaker Josh Drean will present “Defeat Bullying Positively” at Parent’s Night starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Pacheco High School Theater, 200 Ward Road.
Seventh annual Empty Bowls event
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. It is organized by the Los Banos Rotary Club in partnership with the Los Banos Arts Council and Los Banos Unified School District. For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors are encouraged to choose a hand-made ceramic bowl created by high school students and community members to receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Tickets may be purchased by calling 209-704-3831.
To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.
Comments