Upcoming events in Los Banos (12/30/2016)

Movie marathon at Los Banos Library
The Los Banos Library is holding an all-day movie marathon Friday. For more information, call the library at 209-826-5254. The library is at 1312 S. Seventh St.
New Year’s closure
The city of Los Banos offices are closed on Monday for the New Year’s holiday.
Spring Fair entry deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, being held May 3-7, have been set. The first deadline – Jan. 10 – is for club steers and replacement heifers. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Go to www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
Henry Miller play at Green Valley Charter
The fourth-, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-graders at Green Valley Charter School will perform “Henry Miller and the Dream of the San Joaquin,” Jan. 11 and Jan. 13 at Pacheco High School. The play performances will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
MLK Jr. Day closure
The city of Los Banos offices will be closed Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Seventh annual Empty Bowls event
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. It is organized by the Los Banos Rotary Club in partnership with the Los Banos Arts Council and Los Banos Unified School District. For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors are encouraged to choose a hand-made ceramic bowl created by high school students and community members to receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Tickets may be purchased by calling 209-704-3831.
