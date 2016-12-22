Upcoming events in Los Banos

Christmas Eve dinner
The Los Banos Kiwanis Club is holding its annual Christmas Eve dinner Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event, co-sponsored by the Los Banos Fire Department, will be held at Fire Station No. 1, 333 Seventh St.
Movie marathon at Los Banos Library
The Los Banos Library is holding an all-day movie marathon Dec. 30. For more information, call the library at 209-826-5254. The library is at 1312 S. Seventh St.
Spring Fair deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, being held May 3-7, have been set. The first deadline is for club steers and replacement heifers, set for Jan. 10. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Go to www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
Henry Miller play
The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh graders at Green Valley Charter School will conduct a play, “Henry Miller and the Dream of the San Joaquin,” Jan. 11 and Jan. 13 at Pacheco High School. The plays will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 by the Los Banos Rotary Club in partnership with the Los Banos Arts Council and Los Banos Unified School District. For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors are encouraged to choose a hand-made ceramic bowl created by high school students and community members to receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Purchase tickets by calling 209-704-3831.
To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.
