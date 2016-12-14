Upcoming events in Los Banos

Celebrity chef visit
Chef Ryan Scott will be on hand for a meet-and-greet event Friday, Dec. 16, at Espana’s Southwest Bar and Grill, 1460 E. Pacheco Blvd. He will be signing his new cookbook, “One to Five,” which will be available to buy. Call 209-826-4041 with any questions.
Music, lights with Santa
Santa will be on hand Saturday to enjoy musical lights, hot chocolate and candy canes at the corner of Wilmott Road and Santa Clara Street. The public is invited from 6 to 8 p.m.
Movie marathon at Los Banos Library
The Los Banos Library is holding all-day movie marathons Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. For more information, call the library at 209-826-5254. The library is at 1312 S. Seventh St.
Christmas Eve dinner
The Los Banos Kiwanis Club is holding its annual Christmas Eve dinner Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event, co-sponsored by the Los Banos Fire Department, will be held at Fire Station No. 1, 333 Seventh St.
Merced County Spring Fair deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, being held May 3-7, have been set. The first deadline is for club steers and replacement heifers, set for Jan. 10. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Go to www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 by the Los Banos Rotary Club in partnership with the Los Banos Arts Council and Los Banos Unified School District. For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors are encouraged to choose a hand-made ceramic bowl created by high school students and community members to receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Purchase tickets by calling 209-704-3831.
To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.
