Tourists gather in a congested area of Southside Drive to view and take photos of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in California. (AP photo/ Fresno Bee, Mark Crosse)
Tourists gather in a congested area of Southside Drive to view and take photos of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in California. (AP photo/ Fresno Bee, Mark Crosse) Mark Crosse AP
Tourists gather in a congested area of Southside Drive to view and take photos of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in California. (AP photo/ Fresno Bee, Mark Crosse) Mark Crosse AP

Living

Visiting Yosemite will be easier on the wallet this weekend

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

November 07, 2017 5:18 PM

Yosemite National Park, along with dozens of other national parks, are holding free entrance days during Veterans Day weekend.

The park won't charge entrance fees on Saturday and Sunday.

"Fee-free days make parks accessible to more people," according to the National Parks Service.

Free entrance days also were available earlier this year on Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Feb. 20 for Presidents' Day, April 15 through 16 and 22 through 23 for National Park Week, Aug. 25 for National Park Service's birthday and Sept. 30 for National Public Lands Day.

The forecast for Yosemite on Veterans Day is sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low of 26, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 55 and low of 27.

According to the latest updates for the park, Mariposa Grove is closed until next Spring, along with Mariposa Grove Road.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

    Beth Johnson, a 37-year employee with the Los Banos school district, responds to kind comments by board members and staff following news of her retirement at the Sept. 14, 2017, school board meeting.

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments
Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 1:28

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting
Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 0:41

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced

View More Video