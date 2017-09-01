Living

September 1, 2017 8:58 AM

Here's where you can cool down today in Los Banos

Temperatures are expected to rise up to 107 degrees Fahrenheit today in Los Banos, according to the National Weather Service.

Similar temperatures are expected throughout the Central Valley. As a result, cities in Merced County will be opening up cooling zones.

In Los Banos, the local library at 1312 Seventh St. and the Miller and Lux Building at 838 Sixth St. have been designated as cooling shelters, according to city notices.

The Miller and Lux Building is open from noon to 8 p.m. today, Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday.

The Los Banos library is open as a cooling zone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Friday, and Saturday at the same time.

