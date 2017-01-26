Local singers rocket up country music charts, plan move to Nashville

Local couple Scott and Maggie Little were speechless when their first album made it big on iTunes’ country music charts just a day after its official Sunday launch.
Cottonwood Creek, the name of the band and their album, peaked at No. 21 on the Top 100 chart Monday.
“When we saw we were up there, we posted a picture screenshot of it (on Facebook) and we were just blown away by the support,” Scott Little said. “We don’t know how it happened.”
Cottonwood Creek, a country music duo, spends time performing in bars, theaters and festivals across California while working on bigger projects, such as first album, “Cottonwood Creek”.
Scott Little is from Mariposa and Maggie Little hails from Los Banos. The two have been based in Merced, and call Mariposa home.
The Littles came out with a single in 2014 called “Your Favorite Sin.”
The album’s songs include, “Oh,” “Moonshiners,” “Your Favorite Sin,” “Blast from the Pasture,” “Hell I’m Okay,” “Down That Road I’ll Go,” “Here for the Beer,” “Oh No Joe,” “Cashing In” and “The Road That Led to Me.”
Scott Little said the couple identifies as a country group, but people have been calling the group “old country with a modern twist.”
An iTunes review of the album states Cottonwood Creek is a “fresh breeze in a stale country bar.”
Their work has been recognized by some big names in the country music business such as Mark Chesnutt, who congratulated Cottonwood Creek on the new album last week on Facebook.
Scott Little said the unsigned duo has been advertising on Facebook and spreading news through word-of-mouth to build up anticipation for the new album.
“People were waiting for the release,” he said, speculating that the build-up to the release on Sunday played its part in rocketing Cottonwood Creek up into the top 25.
During a record release party in Mariposa, the Littles ran out of physical copies of the record, selling about 200 CDs on Sunday.
The attention is overwhelming, but promising for the Littles, who married in October.
And while the couple has based their band in Merced, the success of their first album has them on the move.
“We’re moving out to Nashville this year,” Scott Little said. “We’re not sure when yet. But we need to move out there to take this to the next level.”
Cottonwood Creek is opening for country singer Mark Chesnutt’s concert May 6 at the Merced Theatre, 301 Main St.
