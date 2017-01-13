Two MLK celebrations set in Merced County

Merced County on Monday will honor the memory of civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr.
On Monday, people will gather at the Amtrak station in Merced at 10 a.m. for the 21st annual MLK March. The march will end at the Merced County Fairgrounds, where there will be games, entertainment and food until 2 p.m.
According to a statement from MLK March organizers, Julia Beale has been selected as the grand marshal, and other honorees include the first African American firefighter in Merced, David Denson Sr., and the first African American female police officer in Merced, Darlene Penn.
Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be closed for the march from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the Amtrak station on 24th Street.
King, a Baptist minister born in Atlanta, Ga., was known as an activist who led the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S, according to biography.com, and played a role in ending segregation for African Americans. His efforts began in the mid-1950s and continued until his assassination in the late 1960s.
According to the Nobel Prize website, on the evening of April 4, 1968, before a protest march King was set to lead on behalf of garbage workers who were on strike in Memphis, Tenn., he was assassinated while standing on the balcony of his motel room.
Los Banos
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in Los Banos, which has been celebrated for 22 years, will be continuing on a shorter route, and on the sidewalks.
Vondell McKenzie, the organizer and president of the NAACP in Los Banos, said due to new city ordinances that would have required organizers to buy insurance and extra pay for police, the march will take place on the sidewalks.
This year’s keynote speaker for the march is the Rev. Preston Wade from First Baptist Church in Los Banos, McKenzie said, adding that Pastor Michael Neverson from First Baptist Church will read the prayers at City Hall.
The march is expected to start with a brief ceremony with city officials at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Los Banos City Hall, 520 J St., and continue to Bethel Community Church at 415 I St. Last year, the march’s destination was the Ted Falasco Arts Center.
The Los Banos march was started by resident Mary Green and the Kenté Women’s Club more than 20 years ago, McKenzie said.
Members of the club will be marching, along with local pastors and anyone else who wants to join.
When the march reaches Bethel Community Church, another program will feature speeches and students of Pacheco High School, McKenzie said.
