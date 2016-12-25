Los Banos Kiwanis dinner feeds, entertains on Christmas Eve

The jovial spirit of Christmas Eve rang once again this year with food, song, dancing and presents Saturday at the Los Banos Fire Department headquarters.
Hundreds of residents from the West Side and across Pacheco Pass strolled in and out of the fire station for the Los Banos Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas Eve Dinner, enjoying a free meal of pasta, chicken, bread rolls, salad, pie and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire department on 333 Seventh St.
“This is about the whole community getting together,” organizer and Kiwanis Club President Gloria Mendonca said, adding that the dinner has been a staple of the Los Banos community for at least 40 years.
The event was smaller decades ago, Mendonca said, noting that it has grown with Los Banos. But it hasn’t lost its luster as people ate, danced and talked with neighbors and friends as a prelude to their family dinners.
Mendonca said 300 to 400 people usually come to the lunch event each year.
The food was the main attraction for 12-year-old Jose Martinez and his brothers, 10-year-old Daniel and 13-year-old Jesse, who were new guests at the dinner Saturday.
“We usually eat (lunch) at home or go to our aunt’s house,” Jose said, adding that they usually stay up until midnight and open presents.
The brothers said it was a nice gesture by the Kiwanis Club and the volunteer organizations to provide the meal to the community.
In addition to the food, Santa Claus was on hand from noon to 1 p.m. for photos and to hear wishes.
Next to his chair and a Christmas tree, each child was allowed to pick two gifts from a pile of stuffed animals and clothing donations to take home. The Kiwanis Club also held its annual raffle.
The music was provided by one-man band Jesse Chew. Volunteers from the fire department and other businesses and organizations in town helped prepare, cook and distribute the food.
The fire department has hosted the Kiwanis Club event for about 30 years, said Mason Hurley, assistant fire chief.
“For us, it’s a way to say thank you to the community,” he said.
