Los Banos residents honor graves with poinsettias

Los Banos resident Sue Milojevich noticed something when she visited the Los Banos Cemetery on Dec. 1 for her annual tradition of placing poinsettias on the gravestones of her family members.
“I just looked around and noticed there were so many with nothing on them,” Milojevich said, noting that even many prominent Los Banos natives buried in the cemetery had no flowers or holiday memorial.
So, Milojevich posted a message to her Facebook friends on a drive to get a poinsettia for every grave in the cemetery for the holiday season. She asked people to donate $1 per poinsettia per gravestone, and she would purchase and place the poinsettias in the cemetery.
Los Banos resident LeAne Santos-Sousa saw the message and was inspired. She joined Milojevich in spreading the word through social media and helping her place the poinsettias.
“I always look for something to do at Christmas time,” Santos-Sousa said. “Usually, I give money for Toys for Tots. But this is my calling for Christmas this year.”
Milojevich and Santos-Sousa, with the help of their families, have placed about 900 poinsettias in the cemetery as of Wednesday with about 600 more to go. And they hope to turn the activity into a yearly tradition.
The red poinsettias have created a more colorful but reverent cemetery, honoring the families and loved ones of Los Banos who are buried there.
Together, they have raised more than $800 through donations and also have invested their own money to fund the poinsettia project.
It was a family effort. Santos-Sousa’s husband, Jeff Sousa, and children, 6-year-old Max and 3-month-old Ford, helped place poinsettias Wednesday. Milojevich’s grandson, 12-year-old Masten Milojevich, also has helped over the past several weeks.
For the kids, it was an opportunity to learn about their families and the history of Los Banos.
In search of poinsettias, Milojevich said the duo and other volunteers depleted the supplies in stores in several surrounding communities.
“First went to Chowchilla, Merced, Turlock, Modesto,” Milojevich said. “Every day we’ve been going to different towns.”
The project has caught on. And while Milojevich and Santos-Sousa haven’t received any donations or help from outside organizations, businesses and community groups have expressed interest in helping out next year.
The project is something Milojevich and Santos-Sousa hope continues.
“It’s just amazing that nobody has done this,” Milojevich said.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
