Los Banos warming center open Monday, Tuesday nights downtown

The Los Banos Fire Department opened a public overnight warming center for Monday and Tuesday at the Miller and Lux building, 830 Sixth St.
The center, open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., is available for anyone, including single men and women and families with children, according to a news release.
Los Banos opens its warming centers any time the low temperature drops to less than 32 degrees for three consecutive days, according to the release.
The temperature was expected to drop to a low of 30 degrees early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. The low for late Tuesday and early Wednesday was forecast to be 37 degrees.
The Fire Department is encouraging residents to let anyone in need know about the warming center.
