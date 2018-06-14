Residents reported 'popping' sound and saw 'ball of fire' in Los Banos backyard fire

A fire that started in the backyards of four Los Banos residential properties Thursday afternoon was quickly knocked down by firefighters before it spread to the homes, officials said.
The fire started at about 4:30 p.m. at a power pole at the backyard corner of four properties in the 100 block of North Santa Rosa Street, between North Santa Rosa Street and Mercey Springs Road, Los Banos Fire Chief Mason Hurley said.
"All the residents heard a big popping sound and saw a ball of fire right there," Hurley said.
The fire had spread to the grass and expanded to some external structures and trees, Hurley said. But fire crews controlled it before it spread to the houses on the properties.
One of the homes suffered minor damage from the heat of the fire, Hurley said.
Power was offline after the fire, but PG&E was able to reconnect power to the homes, he said, adding the fire remained under investigation Friday.
