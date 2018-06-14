Juveniles arrested after car pursuit of Los Banos home burglary suspect, police say

Several juveniles were arrested in connection with a residential burglary after Los Banos Police were led on a chase Thursday afternoon through the Ranchwood Estates neighborhood, authorities said.
A residential burglary was reported at a home in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said. A suspect vehicle was described as a black Honda with paper license plates.
About an hour later, officers spotted a black Honda Civic fitting the suspect vehicle's description and attempted to stop it in the 400 block of Ranchwood Drive, Reyna said. But the vehicle failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit through the neighborhood.
The pursuit ended when the car, reported stolen out of another county, crashed into a parked car in the 400 block of Stonewood Drive, Reyna said.
The driver, identified as a Hispanic male, was not apprehended and last scene running west, Reyna said. But officers ended up arresting several juvenile suspects whom were in a home where officers originally spotted the car, Reyna said.
The Los Banos Police Department Thursday evening was investigating the series of incidents and confirming stolen items with the victims of the residential burglary, Reyna said.
This story will be updated.
Comments