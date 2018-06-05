Los Banos police looking for witnesses in injury bicycle crash

A 69-year-old Los Banos man suffered minor injuries Tuesday when he collided with a car while riding his bicycle, the Police Department reported.
The collision involving the bicyclist and a gray Nissan Sentra was reported at 10:41 a.m. at the intersection of K and Sixth streets in Los Banos, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
Police said the man on the bicycle was crossing the street when the collision occurred. Officers at the scene received conflicting accounts from the bicyclist and the driver of the Nissan.
Officers were continuing to investigate exactly where everyone was at the time of the collision. It was unclear whether anyone was at at fault for the collision.
The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the collision, investigators said.
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Officer E. Fernandez at the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-707, ext. 288.
Comments