Merced DA says opponent should release personnel file. Her campaign: 'It's a stunt'

Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II has challenged his June primary opponent, Kimberly Helms Lewis, to release her Merced County personnel file after he was told she may have been disciplined while employed with the county counsel's office.
However, the campaign manager for Helms Lewis said Morse's call is nothing more than a "political stunt" meant to detract from her criticism of his management of the district attorney's office.
Morse earlier this month released his Merced County personnel file to the Sun-Star, saying he always intended to release the records during an election year in which he was challenged. The Sun-Star reviewed and verified his file at the county Department of Human Resources.
Morse's personnel file includes no records of discipline or negative performance reviews or remarks.
Morse said he's been told his opponent "had issues" during her time at the Merced County Counsel's Office.
"I was told she was disciplined and subjected to corrective action," Morse said. "I don't know if that's true, but we won't know that until she releases her file."
During a phone interview this week, Helms Lewis' campaign manager, Lee Neves, would neither confirm nor deny that she was disciplined on the job..
"We're not going to respond and we're not going to get into this because he has heard some rumors," Neves said, calling it a "political stunt."
Helms Lewis was employed with the District Attorney's Office for eight years before spending 10 years with the Merced County Counsel's Office. She left the counsel's office last year and was hired as a deputy district attorney in Stanislaus County.
Neves said voters should rest assured of Helms Lewis' professional record after she passed strict requirements and background checks to be hired by the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.
"Rumors are like telemarketing calls," Neves said. "Mr. Morse is grasping at straws to try to distract the voters from the fact that multiple people have been brave enough to come forward about his unprofessional conduct in the office that made them feel harassed and violated."
Three former Merced County prosecutors told the Sun-Star earlier this year that Morse made lewd comments to female subordinates over the course of several years and inappropriately kissed one of his married employees.
Morse responded to the allegations, acknowledging "flaws" but said he was unaware of the claims and that he should have been given the opportunity to address them privately. County officials said no settlements, lawsuits, torts or claims of sexual harassment were filed with the county Board of Supervisors against Morse.
Morse said he thought seeking Helms Lewis' personnel file was a fair inquiry to make.
"Voters should be able to see Ms. Lewis' employment history at the Merced County Counsel's office to evaluate her work history in making their choice," Morse said in a statement. "This is something that goes directly to the heart of the candidacy, the ability to review candidates. I'm not interested in her medical history or anything personal like that."
Neves said the personnel file issue distracts from major issues surrounding the campaign, such as the need for change after Morse's 12 years as the district attorney and the sexual harassment allegations against him in the midst of the national "#MeToo" movement.
"Members of Congress are usually serving for 20 to 30 years and look how great Congress is working," Neves said. "Sometimes we just need a fresh face and fresh voice."
Morse touted his 12 years of managing 27 attorneys, an investigation unit, victim witness division and clerical staff.
"In 20 years at the county, Ms. Lewis has never been a manager at any level," Morse said. "I believe that is a critical distinction between us."
Comments