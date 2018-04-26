Authorities identify Los Banos man killed in Merced County crash

A 65-year-old man who was killed in a crash west of Dos Palos earlier this week has been identified, according to Merced County Coroner's Office.
Jesus Jose Sandoval was found outside of his overturned 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Tuesday at 2:16 p.m. on Santa Fe Grade, north of Britto Road, California Highway Patrol reported. He was driving north on Santa Fe Grade north of Britto Road at an unknown speed when he lost control of the vehicle and landed in a ditch, officers said.
His identity was confirmed late Wednesday by the Merced County Coroner's Office.
The pickup truck overturned several times and Sandoval, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.
Alcohol or drugs don't appear to be a factor, authorities said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
