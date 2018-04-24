Los Banos man dies in single-vehicle Merced County crash near Dos Palos, CHP says

A 65-year-old Los Banos man died after he was found outside an overturned pickup truck west of Dos Palos, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP Los Banos responded to a call of an overturned 2003 Chevrolet Silverado at 2:16 p.m. on Santa Fe Grade, north of Britto Road, in Merced County, according to a news release.
The driver was reportedly driving the Silverado north on Santa Fe Grade north of Britto Road at an unknown rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, which continued off the roadway into the right-side ditch, the release states.
The vehicle reportedly overturned several times on the right shoulder and came to rest on its wheels, but the driver was ejected from the truck and sustained fatal injuries, the release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, whose identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.
Alcohol or drugs don't appear to be a factor, but the collision remained under investigation, according to CHP.
