It may take months to know if anyone else at Merced High has tuberculosis. Here's why

Supervising Public Health Nurse Stephanie Raczkowski, administers a Tuberculin Skin Test to a Merced County Employee in need of an annual skin test, at the Merced County Department of Public Health located at 260 East 15th St. in Merced, Calif., on Friday, March 23, 2018. The Merced County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday, that a Merced High School student has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com