Elementary school kids in Los Banos learned from various presenters on Friday March 16, 2018 about where their food comes from and why it’s important to take care of animals during the fourth annual Ag Day at Miano Elementary School. Gene Lieb glieb@losbanosenterprise.com
Los Banos students learn about where their food comes from

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

March 21, 2018 10:06 AM

Elementary school kids in Los Banos learned from various presenters last week during the fourth annual Ag Day at Miano Elementary School about where their food comes from and why it’s important to take care of animals.

Activities were presented that showed the students everything from how worms and dirt help crops to how to fix tractors, said Donalda Sousa, instructional aid at Miano. Pacheco High School FFA students also brought in some animals, she said, ranging from rabbits to dairy animals.

“I like the fact that kids are teaching kids,” Sousa said. “Some of these kids never get to be on a farm and learn about how a farm works or what crops they bought at the store come from.”

Preschool children to six-graders attended the event March 16. It’s an opportunity for them to learn things they wouldn’t learn in “everyday life unless you happen to be on a farm,” Sousa said.

“It’s important to know how a farmer grows these things, why need water on a farm, why they need to take care of animals,” she said.

@monicavelez21

