Los Banos gets a new postmaster

The Los Banos Post office will be swearing in a new postmaster next week, according to a news release from the United States Postal Service.
Jasmine Kaur will take the oath of office at a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on March 30 at the post office on Sixth Street, USPS officials said.
“I am extremely proud to be chosen as the new postmaster for Los Banos,” Kaur said in the statement. “I aim to serve the Los Banos community by providing them with stellar customer service by means of my expertly trained team of dedicated employees.”
Her duties will include managing 32 employees, overseeing 14,000 mail deliveries daily and 1,100 post office box deliverers daily. The post office see's more than 60,000 pieces of mail daily, which Kaur will also be in charge of.
Kaur’s career at the U.S Post Office began in 2000 as a clerk in Merced, the statement said, and two years later she was supervising clerks and carriers. In 2014, Kaur was a postmaster in Patterson and began working at the Los Banos Post office last year.
Kaur enjoys interior decorating and spending time with her husband and three children.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
