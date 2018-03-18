Playhouse Merced director led non-profit through recession. Here’s why he was ousted

Patrons, parents and other supporters of Playhouse Merced were startled when the non-profit theater group posted a message on its Facebook page signaling a “different direction.”
As they commented online with questions and concerns about Playhouse Merced’s future, it became clear the organization had recently parted ways with its artistic director of 10 years, Robert Hypes.
Supporters weren’t happy, especially considering recent sold out shows and success of the organization.
“This decision is wrong on so many levels,” Sheila Noel states in a comment on the post, which was taken down by Playhouse Merced after the backlash. “The way it was done is wrong on so many levels. I am extremely disappointed.”
Others questioned why the Playhouse Merced board didn’t explain its “different direction,” and why they weren’t given the opportunity to provide input.
But the split was amicable, according to Hypes and a current Playhouse Merced board member. And it was part of a decision to make the organization more sustainable as it continues to grow larger.
“The company is going in a different direction and looking to build toward the future,” Hypes told the Sun-Star during a phone call Saturday. “There’s something exciting that can be had with bringing in fresh ideas and a fresh vision.”
Playhouse Merced has grown since Hypes’ first year as the artistic director in 2008 when the company was weathering the storm of the recession, that almost forced it to shut down.
“He (Hypes) saw us through some really dark times,” said Matt Thomas, vice president of the Playhouse Merced Board. “Rob stepped up at a time he was needed, and we are forever grateful to that.”
Working with Hypes at the time was board member David Zacharias, who died in December, Thomas told the Sun-Star Saturday. The loss of Zacharias, who helped build Playhouse Merced almost 25 years ago, and the realities of a growing organization led to parting of ways with Hypes.
Board members went on a retreat a few weeks ago and discovered a dire need to build a sustainable business model for the company as it continues to grow and do well, Thomas said. And that means not hedging the organization’s survival on just the success of its shows.
“We’re in the process of looking at ideas,” Thomas said. “We’re looking specifically at making sure our spending is in a good place, that we have a regular and reliable income.”
While Thomas didn’t state the specific reasons Hypes was let go, he said the board has looked to the examples of other similar organizations that have weathered the recession and blossomed into larger companies.
“This was the best possible alternative for the company,” Hypes said. “It was not anything back-door.”
Thomas said the board decided to remove its Facebook post referencing Hypes’ departure and is in the process of sending out more detailed communication about the changes at Playhouse Merced.
“The post seemed like it was frustrating people more than it was helpful,” Thomas said. “We want to craft a message to basically give people a better idea of the business model.”
As the company looks to change its leadership structure, Hypes said the decision was “kind of a blessing in disguise” because he is currently taking time off to revitalize himself.
“I’m really excited for what I see happening to Playhouse Merced,” Hypes said.
