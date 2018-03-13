Bedroom fire quickly extinguished in Merced home

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that appears to have started in the bedroom of a Merced home, according to fire officials and witnesses.
Merced firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire at about 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Gerard Avenue, Deputy Fire Chief Tom England said.
"They got there pretty fast," England said, adding that the fire was under control within minutes.
Shad Vanover, 43, was asleep in a bedroom in the home when he said he heard some of the female occupants yelling about a possible electrical fire. Vanover said he looked in one of the other bedrooms and used an extinguisher to put out a fire.
"I'd use it and the fire would start right back up," said Vanover, who was temporarily staying with a friend in the home. "But they (the firefighters) were extremely fast and they did a real good job."
Everyone made it out of the house, Vanover said, including three dogs.
England said no one was injured, and fire officials were investigating the cause of the fire.
Merced police had closed down several blocks of East Gerard Avenue due to the fire Tuesday morning.
