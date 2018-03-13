More Videos

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 35

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

Pause
solid_black.mpg 1

solid_black.mpg

Man dies, children pulled out of vehicle in Merced County crash 56

Man dies, children pulled out of vehicle in Merced County crash

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 51

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 50

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 21

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 40

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 87

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 150

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win 120

Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win

Merced firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in a Merced home in the 2500 block of East Gerard Street Tuesday, March 13, 2018. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
Merced firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in a Merced home in the 2500 block of East Gerard Street Tuesday, March 13, 2018. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Latest News

Bedroom fire quickly extinguished in Merced home

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@mercedsunstar.com

March 13, 2018 11:36 AM

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that appears to have started in the bedroom of a Merced home, according to fire officials and witnesses.

Merced firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire at about 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Gerard Avenue, Deputy Fire Chief Tom England said.

"They got there pretty fast," England said, adding that the fire was under control within minutes.

Shad Vanover, 43, was asleep in a bedroom in the home when he said he heard some of the female occupants yelling about a possible electrical fire. Vanover said he looked in one of the other bedrooms and used an extinguisher to put out a fire.

"I'd use it and the fire would start right back up," said Vanover, who was temporarily staying with a friend in the home. "But they (the firefighters) were extremely fast and they did a real good job."

Everyone made it out of the house, Vanover said, including three dogs.

England said no one was injured, and fire officials were investigating the cause of the fire.

Merced police had closed down several blocks of East Gerard Avenue due to the fire Tuesday morning.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 35

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

Pause
solid_black.mpg 1

solid_black.mpg

Man dies, children pulled out of vehicle in Merced County crash 56

Man dies, children pulled out of vehicle in Merced County crash

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 51

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 50

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 21

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 40

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 87

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 150

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win 120

Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

View More Video