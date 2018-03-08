Second Chowchilla student arrested in 3 days for threats against school

A Chowchilla Middle School student was arrested Thursday for making threats against the school and other students, police said.
The school's resource officer was notified in the morning that the student, whose age and gender were not released, made the threats to occur at an unspecified date in the future, Chowchilla Police Chief Dave Riviere said.
After an investigation, the student was arrested and booked into Madera County Juvenile Hall for making threats, Riviere said.
Riviere needed to follow up a statement he released with another statement urging the Chowchilla community that rumors the student had a gun were not true.
This is the second arrest of a student making threats toward a Chowchilla school in three days. On Tuesday, a Chowchilla High School student was arrested for making threats towards the school and students.
Reports of threats, credible and not, have increased at schools since the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people, school officials in Merced County have said. That has led to several arrests in the Central Valley.
In Merced County, four people have been arrested for making criminal threats against schools.
Last Friday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested for making terrorist threats against Le Grand Elementary School, investigators said.
Merced College student Freddy Matzuy, 34, of Merced, was arrested on Feb. 25 for making unspecified threats on social media mentioning the college, according to Merced Police.
Carlos Garcia Aguilar, 29, of Winton, was arrested on Feb. 21 after he threatened on social media to open fire at an unspecified school, the Merced County Sheriff's Office reported.
Joshua Delgado, a 19-year-old former Gustine High School student is facing felony charges after he reportedly posted on Facebook a photo of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland shooter, with threatening comments toward the school, according to investigation reports.
At least three investigations into school threats have been conducted in Stanislaus County in the past month, according to Modesto Bee archives. Fresno County has had at least six investigations during that time, Fresno Bee archives indicate.
Heightened awareness and sensitivity to possible threats have also led to unsubstantiated and false threats recently.
On Wednesday, the Merced Union High School District reported a drop in attendance at three campuses after rumors of threats at El Capitan and Golden Valley high schools were shared on social media Tuesday night.
The rumors were investigated and deemed not credible, school officials said. But that didn't stop some high school students from not coming to school Wednesday.
And on Thursday, Riviere needed to assure the community they were safe after he shot down rumors that the middle school student arrested was in possession of a gun or that there was a gun on school grounds.
"Unless you have knowledge of something, you were there or know what happened, don't spread it," Riviere said.
Comments