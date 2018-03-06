Turlock man DUI tries to pass car in Hilmar, crashes and flees instead, CHP says

A Turlock man will be charged with a felony DUI and hit-and-run after he crashed into another car at a high speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Jose Arriega-Partida, a 34-year-old Turlock resident, was driving a 2007 Lexus sedan at about 5 a.m. Tuesday north on Highway 165 at a high rate of speed approaching Echo Street behind another car when he made an unsafe pass in the left turn lane, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.
As a result, Arriega-Partida reportedly t-boned a 2003 Nissan Frontier traveling the opposite direction that was making a left turn onto Echo Street.
Arriega-Partida, who suffered minor injuries, then fled the scene, Zuniga said.
The driver of the Nissan, 55-year-old Hilmar resident George Corales, complained of pain and had minor lacerations and refused medical transport, Zuniga said. But he said he would be seeking help at an urgent care facility.
Investigators found Arriega-Partida at his home and brought him back to the scene of the collision, Zuniga said, noting that Arriega-Partida said he had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash.
After conducting a DUI investigation, Zuniga said officers determined he was intoxicated and he was transported to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Zuniga said Arriega-Partida was at the hospital Tuesday morning. But he was expected to be booked into a Merced County jail for felony DUI and hit-and-run charges after his medical release.
