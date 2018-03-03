Le Grand student arrested after school shooting threat, Sheriff says

A member of the Merced County Sheriff's Office is seen leaving Le Grand Elementary School in Le Grand Calif., on Friday, March 2, 2018. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, the Merced County Sheriff's Office investigated a credible threat made to the school by a 13-year-old male student who was arrested Friday evening. According to Warnke, the student made plans to take out a Verizon cell phone tower in Le Grand and enlist the help of high school students to block entrances to the elementary school during an attack. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com