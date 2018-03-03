Suspected of breaking into cars at Atwater Walmart, 6 teens arrested after chase

Several teens were arrested Friday night after being spotted breaking into vehicles and leading police on a chase that ended after they crashed into a fence in Atwater, authorities said.
Two juveniles and four 18-year-olds., Winton residents Evan Allen and Jordan Macias, and Stevinson twins Carlos and Roberto Maldonado, were arrested for attempted burglary, conspiracy, felony evading and contributing to delinquency of minors, according to an Atwater Police Department news release.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Commerce Avenue, in the Super Walmart parking lot, to reports of people attempting to break into vehicles, according to the release. They saw six individuals entering a white pickup truck.
An officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver, identified later as Allen, didn't stop to officers' lights and sirens.
Police pursued the truck for several minutes north on Highway 99, with the truck at some point losing its left front tire as officers continued the chase.
The truck eventually lost control and collided into a fence in the 2900 block of Secretariat Street, according to the release.
