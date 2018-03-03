Repeat DUI offender sentenced after release from fatal alcohol-related crash in Delhi

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 35 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed Pause 1 solid_black.mpg 56 Man dies, children pulled out of vehicle in Merced County crash 51 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 50 Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 21 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 40 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 87 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 150 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 120 Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Family and friends gathered to remember Delhi resident Jennifer Arroyo, 17, at a roadside memorial along August Avenue in Delhi, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Arroyo was struck and killed by a car while walking along the road on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Family and friends gathered to remember Delhi resident Jennifer Arroyo, 17, at a roadside memorial along August Avenue in Delhi, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Arroyo was struck and killed by a car while walking along the road on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star