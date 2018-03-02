His dad told him to pull up his pants. The son pulled a knife, police say

A male student was arrested in Los Banos on Friday morning after pulling a knife on his father, the Los Banos Police Department reported.
The student, who was in the Merced County Office of Education’s Sierra Program, was with his father at a meeting with a teacher at about 9:15 a.m. at Los Banos High School, police said. An argument erupted after the father told his son “to pull up his pants,” and then he pulled a pocket knife on him and fled the campus on foot.
Police found the student at the intersection of Pacheco Boulevard and South 11th Street. He was arrested and transported to juvenile hall, the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Complex.
No injuries were reported, police confirmed.
“The safety of students and staff is a priority for the Merced County Office of Education, Los Banos Unified School District, and Los Banos Police Department,” police said in a statement.
