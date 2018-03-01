He robbed two Los Banos homes and threatened to kill the victims, police say

A 36-year-old man from Los Banos was arrested after allegedly robbing two houses and assaulting at least one person, the Los Banos Police Department reported on Thursday.
At about 5:28 a.m. Wednesday, Kendrick Charles Grace kicked in the front door of an apartment on the 100 block of West I Street, police said in a news release.
To prevent anyone from leaving Grace blocked the door of the apartment with a couch, police said. Then he took cell phones and money from the occupants before fleeing through a back second-story window as police arrived to the scene, according to officers.
Grace jumped into the backyard of a home on the 800 block of Nevada Avenue, according to police, and kicked in the door. He changed into clothes he found in the home.
Police said he also assaulted at least one person in the home and threatened to kill anyone who opened the door for police.
After a “brief struggle” Sgt. Chet Stygar and Officer Omar Mondragon took Grace into custody, the statement said.
“As expected, all of the victims were visibly and emotionally shaken after going through this experience,” Commander Jason Hedden said in a statement. “We are thankful no one was seriously injured in what could have been a very bad situation.”
Grace is on state parole and is being held without bail in Merced County Sheriff’s John Latoracca Correctional Center. He is charged with multiple felonies including, two counts of burglary, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, vandalism and resisting arrest.
“We are vigorously pursuing charges against Grace with the help of the Merced County District Attorney’s Office,” Hedden said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments