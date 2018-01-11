Here's what kept Los Banos police busy earlier this week

A law enforcement surge by Los Banos police resulted in a series of arrests this week for burglary and possession of drugs, guns and stolen items.
Detectives on Monday served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Canal Farm Lane. Inside, they found a shotgun, ammunition and methamphetamine, according to a news release.
Los Banos resident Brittany Guiterrez, 23, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, and 35-year-old Los Banos resident Sandra Esquivel was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant, the release states.
Hollister 40-year-old resident Daniel Jimenez was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, and being a felon in possession of methamphetamine while armed with a firearm, according to the release.
Gutierrez and Jimenez were in custody at the Merced County Jail Thursday, according to jail records.
On Tuesday, detectives identified the suspect of a burglary at Sorensen's True Value, a hardware store in the 400 block of Washington Avenue, as 35-year-old Los Banos resident Clinton Climer, who reportedly took thousands of dollars in power tools, the release states.
Climer also is believed to have attempted a second burglary at another business in the 500 block of Pacheco Boulevard, according to the release. However, he reportedly was not able to open the door.
On Wednesday, Climer was tracked to a local hotel room and taken into custody while in possession of methamphetamine and a hypodermic syringe, the release states. A search of the room revealed the stolen tools.
Climer was in custody Thursday at the Los Banos Police Department Jail, according to jail records.
Also on Wednesday, 35-year-old Los Banos resident David Folk was stopped as he rode his bicycle near the intersection of Mercey Springs Road and East B Street, according to the release.
Folk threw a glass methamphetamine pipe on the ground, smashing it as officers approached, the release states. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and destruction of evidence.
Later in the day, 29-year-old Gustine resident Edwin Sylvester Martinez was found in a vehicle in the 700 block of Skylark Avenue, according to the release. The vehicle was reported stolen and Martinez was arrested.
Martinez was in custody Thursday at the Los Banos Police Department Jail, according to jail records.
"Special operations like this one are aimed at reducing crime and keeping criminals on their toes," the release states. "Keep your eyes peeled and report any suspicious activity immediately."
Comments