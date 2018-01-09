Woman injured in Merced crash after car hydroplanes, crashes into orchard

More Videos 0:35 Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard Pause 1:16 Truck overturns, catches fire in rural Merced County 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:50 Take a look at Sacramento's rain as a major winter storm rolls in 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:25 Highway in Merced County still shut down after crash this morning 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard A woman was transported to a Modesto area hospital with moderate injuries after her car hydroplaned on Campus Parkway at East Gerard Avenue in Merced and crashed into orchard trees Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, Merced Police said. High speed and the rainy weather were considered factors, officers said. A woman was transported to a Modesto area hospital with moderate injuries after her car hydroplaned on Campus Parkway at East Gerard Avenue in Merced and crashed into orchard trees Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, Merced Police said. High speed and the rainy weather were considered factors, officers said. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

