Woman injured in Merced crash after car hydroplanes, crashes into orchard

A 53-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries Tuesday morning after her car hydroplaned and crashed into an orchard in Merced, police said.
Merced police responded to reports of a traffic collision at about 11 a.m. north of the intersection of Campus Parkway and East Gerard Avenue.
The female driver, whose town of residence wasn't immediately available Tuesday, was traveling north on Campus Parkway from South Coffee Street toward East Childs Avenue when her car hydroplaned, or glided over wet road, into a curb just north of East Gerard Avenue, police said.
The car then continued off the road into two orchard trees and eventually coming to rest at the side of the road.
The driver, who was alert and conscious, was transported by ambulance to a Modesto area hospital with moderate injuries, according to police.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors in the collision, Merced Police Officer Craig McKeeman said. However, he said high speed and rainy conditions were factors.
"We'd like to remind people to slow down in these conditions," McKeeman said.
Comments