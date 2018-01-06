Watch as Madera police pursue ATV driver who ran red light in front of them

More Videos 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed Pause 1:52 National Signing Day 1:36 ATV driver runs stop sign, fails to yield to police 1:41 Mother and son injured in two-vehicle crash in Atwater 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 0:26 Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

ATV driver runs stop sign, fails to yield to police Madera police dashcam shows officers chasing a man on an ATV who they said ran a red light and stop sign on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The Madera Police Department shared the video to remind people that all motor vehicles need to follow traffic laws. The original video is at https://www.facebook.com/MaderaPD/videos/1774350415942625/ Madera police dashcam shows officers chasing a man on an ATV who they said ran a red light and stop sign on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The Madera Police Department shared the video to remind people that all motor vehicles need to follow traffic laws. The original video is at https://www.facebook.com/MaderaPD/videos/1774350415942625/ vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

