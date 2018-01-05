More Videos

  Mother and son injured in two-vehicle crash in Atwater

    Atwater Police investigate the scene of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of North Buhach Road and Green Sands Avenue in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. According to Sgt. Dave Sarginson, the Jaws of Life were used to remove an adult female driver. She was transported to an area hospital along with her 2-year-old son who also suffered injuries in the crash. According to Sarginson, both drivers were driving on a suspended license.

Atwater Police investigate the scene of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of North Buhach Road and Green Sands Avenue in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. According to Sgt. Dave Sarginson, the Jaws of Life were used to remove an adult female driver. She was transported to an area hospital along with her 2-year-old son who also suffered injuries in the crash. According to Sarginson, both drivers were driving on a suspended license. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star
2-year-old boy, mother injured in Atwater crash

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

January 05, 2018 05:00 PM

January 05, 2018 05:00 PM

A 2-year-old boy and his 31-year-old mother suffered head and neck injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Atwater, police said.

Atwater police responded to calls of a traffic collision shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Buhach Road and Green Sands Avenue.

Officers found a woman, identified by Atwater police as Melissa Serafino, trapped in a gray Toyota Corolla.

She was rescued from the vehicle using Merced County Fire's "Jaws of Life" extrication tool, Atwater Police Sgt. Dave Sarginson said.

Serafino and her 2-year-old son, who was not identified, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center, Sarginson said. The severity of their injuries wasn’t available Friday.

Sarginson said Serafino told police she was looking back at her son when she ran a red light traveling south on North Buhach Road toward the intersection.

Her vehicle struck a white Toyota Camry, causing major front end damage, as the Camry was heading west on Green Sands Avenue and was almost through the intersection.

The two male occupants of the Camry complained of discomfort and refused medical treatment, Sarginson said.

The driver of the Camry, identified as 29-year-old Celestino Cruz Galvan, was reported for driving without a license, Sarginson said. Serafino also was cited for driving on a suspended license.

This story was corrected to note the mother and son were in the car driving south on North Buhach Road, and the other car was heading west on Green Sands Avenue. Updated information from Atwater Police also indicates the mother is 31-years-old.

