Wednesday's fatal crash victim was a young man from Los Banos, coroner says

The victim of Wednesday's fatal multi-vehicle crash on Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos was identified Thursday by the Merced County Sheriff's Office as 26-year-old Los Banos resident Rene Solis.
Solis was riding his motorcycle west on Pacheco Boulevard at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday when a green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 55-year-old Los Banos resident Luis Condor turned left from Maryland Avenue onto Pacheco Boulevard and collided with him, police said in a news release.
A tan 1996 Toyota Avalon driven by 26-year-old San Jose resident Andrea Hernandez in the same direction as Solis also collided with the Silverado as it was turning, the release states.
Officers responding as dispatchers received calls about the crash attempted to revive Solis using CPR, according to the release. But he ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene. Solis was identified as the victim by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late Thursday.
Condor was transported to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries after the collision, the release states.
The collision is the latest in a string of recent fatal crashes on Highway 152, which is Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos.
Rafaela Chavez-Olivera, a 66-year-old San Jose Woman, was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash on Christmas Eve off Highway 152 near Upper Cottonwood Road while a passenger in a car.
The driver, 30-year-old San Jose resident Ismael Mota Zavaleta, suffered major injuries and hospitalized but also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to California Highway Patrol.
Two days later, 20-year-old Pacifica resident Mary Isabelle Thone was killed while she was a passenger in a car that flipped over on Highway 152 near the Highway 59 interchange.
Mukai Masayoshi, 34 of San Jose, was reportedly driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed and passing another vehicle on the left shoulder of the highway when the vehicle veered right and crashed off a ditch, according to CHP, which also considered drugs to be a factor in the collision.
Wednesday's crash and its cause remained under investigation Thursday, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.
No arrests were made and alcohol and drugs were not considered to be factors, Hedden said, adding that investigators have not yet released whether speed was a factor.
