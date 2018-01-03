Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Los Banos

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos, police said.
The collision involving two cars and a motorcycle was reported to Los Banos police at 12:36 p.m. on Pacheco Boulevard near Maryland Avenue, Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.
Details on the crash, the deceased victim and any other injuries weren't immediately available as detectives were investigating Wednesday afternoon, Hedden said.
This story will be updated.
