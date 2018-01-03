Los Banos police and a Riggs ambulance respond to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in which a motorcyclist died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in the 600 block of Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos.
Los Banos police and a Riggs ambulance respond to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in which a motorcyclist died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in the 600 block of Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos. Gene Lieb glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Los Banos

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

January 03, 2018 02:49 PM

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos, police said.

The collision involving two cars and a motorcycle was reported to Los Banos police at 12:36 p.m. on Pacheco Boulevard near Maryland Avenue, Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.

Details on the crash, the deceased victim and any other injuries weren't immediately available as detectives were investigating Wednesday afternoon, Hedden said.

This story will be updated.

