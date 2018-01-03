Merced County man pleads 'not guilty' in hit-and-run death of 3-year-old girl

More Videos 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed Pause 0:19 Merced police release video of car in hit and run 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 0:52 Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:52 National Signing Day 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:02 Vacant Merced home catches fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Merced police release video of car in hit and run Merced police released surveillance video on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, of the car they say struck a 3-year-old Merced girl before fleeing the scene. The girl died Tuesday morning, police said. Merced police released surveillance video on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, of the car they say struck a 3-year-old Merced girl before fleeing the scene. The girl died Tuesday morning, police said.

