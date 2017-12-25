More Videos

Second Christmas morning fire in Merced extinguished before major home damage

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 25, 2017 11:49 AM

A Merced family won't have to spend Christmas day away from home after firefighters extinguished an attic fire before it damaged the rest of the home.

Firefighters received a call of a structure fire at about 10 a.m. at a residence in the 2700 block of Lexington Avenue, Merced Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin said.

The fire, which investigators believe started on or near the outside wall of the home, spread to the attic above the garage, Franklin said.

Firefighters were able to take control of the fire and put it out before it could cause major damage to the rest of the home.

"Thankfully, the family won't need to leave home on Christmas," Franklin said.

The fire was under investigation Monday, although investigators believe it may have been accidental, Franklin said.

This was the second residential structure fire in Merced Monday morning. At about 8:45 a.m., firefighters extinguished a suspicious residential fire in the 1700 block of Dale Avenue.

