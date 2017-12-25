Second Christmas morning fire in Merced extinguished before major home damage

More Videos 1:02 Vacant Merced home catches fire Pause 0:47 Garage attic catches fire in Merced 0:56 Chimney fire in Merced home extinguished 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 1:52 National Signing Day 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:02 solid_black.mpg 0:51 Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Garage attic catches fire in Merced A Merced family won't have to spend Christmas day away from home after firefighters extinguished an attic fire before it damaged the rest of the house, officials said. A Merced family won't have to spend Christmas day away from home after firefighters extinguished an attic fire before it damaged the rest of the house, officials said. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

