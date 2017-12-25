Two flee suspicious Christmas morning fire that burned vacant Merced home, neighbor said

A suspicious fire Monday morning burned a vacant Merced home that neighbors said was a hot spot for break-ins by homeless individuals.
The Merced Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire at about 8:45 a.m. to a single-story house in the 1700 block of Dale Avenue in Merced, Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin said.
Nobody was inside the vacant home when firefighters arrived and put out the fire, which Franklin said was suspicious in nature.
"It turned out to be a fire in the closet in the back of a bedroom," Franklin said, adding that the fire was under investigation Monday.
Tony Fuentes, the neighbor who reported the fire, told the Sun-Star that the home, along with another vacant residence on the same block, were routinely broken into by homeless individuals for shelter.
Fuentes said he and his husband were about to leave their home on Christmas day when they saw two individuals who were known to stay in the vacant home leave quickly.
About 10 minutes later, the neighbors noticed smoke. When they went up to the front door of the home to investigate, they saw thick and black smoke billowing from the door frame.
"I don't want to come back to a home that caught on fire," Fuentes said.
The neighbors have called the City of Merced with complaints about the two properties. However, the city hasn't been able to curb the trespassing, Fuentes said.
Joseph Zapien, who lives two homes away, said he has the same concerns with the properties, which showed signs of gang graffiti and items Monday, suggesting it's been a shelter for homeless individuals.
Zapien said the property looked much different about six months ago, when neighbors saw it was remodeled.
Merced police also responded to the scene and took statements from neighbors.
Comments