This Christmas Eve fire in Merced is why authorities say to check your chimney twice

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 24, 2017 05:26 PM

A lit fireplace ignited a fire in the chimney of a Merced home on Christmas Eve, reminding how important it is to keep chimneys clean as colder weather persists throughout winter, according to firefighters.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Merced firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire in Sunset Court, Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin said. The fire was contained in the chimney.

"Crews extinguished it and there was no extension into the attic," Franklin said.

The fire started despite the homeowner claiming he cleans it regularly.

"He's done the best that he can," Franklin said, adding that it's important to clean the chimney annually to stop soot buildup, which can burn like it did Sunday.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, unclean heating sources, primarily chimneys, are the leading factor contributing to home heating fires.

