This Christmas Eve fire in Merced is why authorities say to check your chimney twice

Chimney fire in Merced home extinguished A chimney fire in a Merced home Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Sunset Court was quickly put out by firefighters, who said that it ignited despite the homeowner cleaning his chimney regularly. A chimney fire in a Merced home Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Sunset Court was quickly put out by firefighters, who said that it ignited despite the homeowner cleaning his chimney regularly. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

